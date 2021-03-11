Interim Result
11/03/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
11/03/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
11/03/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
Final Result
11/03/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
11/03/2021 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)
11/03/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
11/03/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
11/03/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
11/03/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
11/03/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)
11/03/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
11/03/2021 Just Group PLC (JUST)
11/03/2021 Jardine Matheson Hldgs (JARJ)
11/03/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
11/03/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
11/03/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
11/03/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
11/03/2021 Gresham House PLC (GHE)
11/03/2021 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
11/03/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
11/03/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
AGM / EGM
11/03/2021 Vela Technologies PLC (VELA)
11/03/2021 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)
11/03/2021 Jardine Matheson Hldgs (JARJ)
11/03/2021 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
Trading Statement
11/03/2021 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
Ex-Dividend
11/03/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
11/03/2021 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
11/03/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
11/03/2021 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
11/03/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
11/03/2021 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)
11/03/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
11/03/2021 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)
11/03/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
11/03/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
11/03/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
11/03/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
11/03/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
11/03/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
11/03/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
11/03/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
11/03/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
11/03/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
11/03/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
