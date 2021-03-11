StockMarketWire.com - Specialty chemicals company Elementis delayed its preliminary results for the full year ended 31 December 2020, by one week to 23 March 2021, citing practical challenges of virtual working during lockdown.
The company maintained guidance, provided on 14 January, forecasting adjusted operating profit for 2020 to be between $81 million and £83 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
