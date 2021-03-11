StockMarketWire.com - Music solutions company 7digital said it had signed a long-term contract with an expected term of 24 months with Kuaishou Technology, a content community and social platform.
Under the agreement, 7digital would provide the Kuaishou's mobile apps with licensed music globally.
Kuaishou has averaged over 760 million monthly active users in China for the nine months ended 30 September 2020,
'The contract strengthens 7digital's revenue visibility as it includes a set-up fee, a monthly recurring access fee, and a usage fee,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
