TI Fluid Systems has confirmed that non-executive director Andrea Dunstan will step down from her role as a director and chair of the remuneration committee following the company's upcoming AGM.

The company intends to recruit an additional independent non-executive director to replace Ms Dunstan and to ensure the board maintains a broad mix of market knowledge and relevant experience.

Tim Cobbold, senior independent director, will join the remuneration committee with immediate effect.




At 8:42am: [LON:TIFS] Ti Fluid Systems PLC share price was 0p at 220p



