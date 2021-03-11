StockMarketWire.com - TI Fluid Systems has confirmed that non-executive director Andrea Dunstan will step down from her role as a director and chair of the remuneration committee following the company's upcoming AGM.
The company intends to recruit an additional independent non-executive director to replace Ms Dunstan and to ensure the board maintains a broad mix of market knowledge and relevant experience.
Tim Cobbold, senior independent director, will join the remuneration committee with immediate effect.
At 8:42am: [LON:TIFS] Ti Fluid Systems PLC share price was 0p at 220p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: