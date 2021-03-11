StockMarketWire.com - Gasification technology solutions company Eqtec said it had signed a collaboration framework agreement with Toyota.
The agreement would be in place through EQTEC's wholly owned subsidiary, Logik WTE, the existing project SPV for the Deeside refuse derived fuel (RDF) project in Flintshire, Wales.
Through the Deeside RDF project, EQTEC and Toyota would collaborate to explore an sustainable waste-to-energy solution for the latter's engine manufacturing plant in Deeside.
It is expected that the Deeside RDF project would transform municipal, commercial and industrial waste.
At 8:46am: [LON:EQT] Eqtec Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was 0p at 0.51p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
