StockMarketWire.com - Rolls-Royce has announced that Lewis Booth, Sir Frank Chapman and Jasmin Staiblin will step down from the board on 13 May 2021 and will not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting.
Mr Booth and Mr Chapman both completed their nine-year terms in 2020 and were re-elected by shareholders at the 2020 Annual General Meeting. Ms Staiblin will complete her nine-year term in May 2021.
The company has appointed oPaul Adams as a non-executive director. He will join the board with immediate effect and will become a member of the nominations & governance committee, the safety, ethics & sustainability committee and the science & technology committee.
At 8:47am: [LON:RR.] RollsRoyce Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 93.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
