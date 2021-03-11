StockMarketWire.com - Merchandising and personalization solutions for ecommerce Attraqt narrowed annual losses as revenue was boosted by multi-year renewals amid strong surge in online retail activity. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2.6 million from £4.4 million in 2019 as revenue was up 8% to £21.0 million.
The uptick in revenue reflected a 'full year contribution from Early Birds alongside a good level of high value multi-year renewals, new logos won and uplift from clients' website use increases,' the company said.
The company secured 38 multi-year renewals, compared with 21 last year.
'Whilst we remain cautious on our outlook for 2021 given the ongoing pandemic related uncertainty, our investment in innovation alongside a re-focused sales organisation and an evolved go to market approach means we are well placed to achieve our long-term growth ambitions,' the company said.
