StockMarketWire.com - Stockbroking and administration services company Jarvis Securities reported a sharp uptick in pre-tax profit for the year ended 31 December 2020, as revenue was boosted by higher trading activity.
Pre-tax profit rose 43% to £6.9 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £13.3 million from £10.5 million year-on-year.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected its trade volumes to continue at higher levels than experienced in 2020 and the years leading up to that.
'Client numbers and cash under administration continue to increase, we are seeing profitable growth in international settlement and our relationship with primary bid,' it added/
At 9:29am: [LON:JIM] Jarvis Securities PLC share price was 0p at 200p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: