StockMarketWire.com - Materials and textile brand HeiQ said it had signed an agreement with luxury paint provider Berger Paints India to help the latter produce antiviral paint.
The agreement would deliver US$600,000 of revenue to HeiQ for the first year, during which Berger would have exclusivity in India, with potential for 'significant additional future revenues,' the company said.
The exclusivity term also has the potential to be extended by HeiQ, it added.
The paint, powered by HeiQ Viroblock, was proven to destroy over 99.99% of infectious viruses and bacteria, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: