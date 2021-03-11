StockMarketWire.com - Drug development company Evgen Pharma said the clinical trial evaluating its Covid-19 drug candidate SFX-01 was cleared to continue after a data safety monitoring committee found no safety concerns.
Initial data from trial is expected to be available during Q2 of the calendar year 2021.
Completion of recruitment to the STAR trial is anticipated at the end of 2021/early 2022, the company said.
At 9:43am: [LON:EVG] Evgen Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 8.3p
