StockMarketWire.com - Esports solutions provider Gfinity said it won a contract from IQONIQ, a fan engagement platform, to become its official esports and gaming partner for the next three years.
Under the agreement, Gfinity would receive a monthly provision of service fee to provide a range of services, including online content production, influencer management services, marketing and promotion, online gaming and tournament play and commercial and creative support.
'Part of the initial focus will be to deliver an exciting new fan-focused tournament on the popular soccer simulation title, eFootball PES 2021 - following the announcement of IQONIQ's new partnership with gaming publisher, Konami,' the company said.
At 9:45am: [LON:GFIN] Gfinity Plc share price was 0p at 3.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
