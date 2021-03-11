StockMarketWire.com - Indoor air quality solutions group Volution upgraded its outlook on performance after reporting a jump in first-half profit as on higher margins.
The company expects earnings for the full year to be ahead of current market expectations.
For the six months ended 31 January 2021, pre-tax profit increased by 18.8% to £14.2 million year-on-year as revenue grew 10.9% to £131.7 million.
The company provided an interim dividend of 1.90 pence per share, citing strong profitability, free cash generation and confidence in its future growth prospects.
'Underpinned by the margin expansion we have delivered in the first half of the year, the Board expects earnings for the full year to be ahead of current market expectations,' the company said.
