StockMarketWire.com - Wood Group has appointed two non-executive directors as Mary Shafer-Malicki resigns from her non-executive director position.
Brenda Reichelderfer and Susan Steele will join Wood as non-executive directors with effect from March 31, 2021.
Ms Shafer-Malicki will cease to be a director with effect from the conclusion of the Company’s forthcoming AGM.
Ms Reichelderfer and Ms Steele were appointed following an external recruitment process. Neither of them has any interest in the shares of Wood and there are no other details about them which require to be disclosed under the Listing Rules LR 9.6.13.
Ms Shafer-Malicki has been a director of Wood since 1 June 2012 and her resignation is in line with the principles of the UK Corporate Governance Code regarding the tenure of independent directors.
At 9:51am: [LON:WOOD] iShares Global Timber Forest UCITS Etf share price was 0p at 1876.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: