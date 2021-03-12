CA
15/03/2021 12:15 housing starts
15/03/2021 12:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
16/03/2021 12:30 international transactions in securities
17/03/2021 12:30 CPI
18/03/2021 12:30 new housing price index
CH
18/03/2021 07:00 trade balance
18/03/2021 07:30 PPI
18/03/2021 07:30 import price index
CN
15/03/2021 03:00 house price index
15/03/2021 03:30 industrial output
15/03/2021 03:30 retail sales
DE
16/03/2021 10:00 ZEW Indicator
ES
17/03/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
17/03/2021 10:00 CPI
17/03/2021 10:00 construction output
18/03/2021 10:00 foreign trade
18/03/2021 10:00 labour cost index
FR
15/03/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts G20 GDP growth
16/03/2021 07:45 CPI
17/03/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IE
15/03/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
16/03/2021 09:00 CPI
18/03/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
JP
14/03/2021 23:50 orders received for machinery
15/03/2021 04:30 tertiary industry index
16/03/2021 04:30 revised industrial production
16/03/2021 23:50 trade statistics
17/03/2021 04:30 retail sales
UK
15/03/2021 00:01 Rightmove house price index
15/03/2021 09:30 consumer prices inflation basket of goods and services 2020
18/03/2021 12:00 MPC meeting minutes
18/03/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
US
15/03/2021 12:30 Empire State manufacturing survey
16/03/2021 12:30 import & export price indexes
16/03/2021 12:30 retail sales
16/03/2021 12:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
16/03/2021 13:15 industrial production
16/03/2021 14:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
16/03/2021 14:00 NAHB housing market index
16/03/2021 20:30 API Weekly statistical bulletin
17/03/2021 11:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
17/03/2021 12:30 housing starts and building permits
17/03/2021 14:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
17/03/2021 18:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
17/03/2021 18:00 Federal Reserve economic projections
18/03/2021 12:30 jobless claims
18/03/2021 14:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
