CA

12/03/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
12/03/2021 13:30 industrial capacity utilization rates


DE

12/03/2021 07:00 CPI


ES

12/03/2021 08:00 retail sales
12/03/2021 08:00 CPI


EU

12/03/2021 10:00 industrial production


IT

12/03/2021 09:00 labour cost index


UK

12/03/2021 07:00 trade data
12/03/2021 07:00 index of production
12/03/2021 07:00 index of services
12/03/2021 07:00 monthly GDP
12/03/2021 09:30 Bank of England/Kantar quarterly inflation attitudes survey
12/03/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker


US

12/03/2021 13:30 PPI
12/03/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers

