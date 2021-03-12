StockMarketWire.com - Universe Group has appointed former Jaja Finance head Neil Radley as the group’s new chief executive officer.
The retail management, payment and loyalty systems firm announced that Radley will join the group on 1st May.
Experienced in technology firms, Radley has a particular focus on retail and commercial financial services. He has acted as director and adviser to a range of private equity-backed businesses and served in a range of senior management roles across Barclaycard, HBOS plc and Bank One International both in the UK and mainland Europe. He qualified as a chartered accountant with Price Waterhouse.
Andrew Blayze, executive chairman, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Neil to the team and look forward to the growth of the Company under his leadership. He brings tremendous strategic, M&A and finance experience from a range of positions across our markets, particularly the highly regulated and technically complex payments space, that will develop on the foundations that have been built in recent years."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
