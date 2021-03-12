StockMarketWire.com - Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion said it had struck a conditional agreement to acquire 60% of Poland-based Marketing Investment Group S.A. in an effort to expand into Central and Eastern Europe.
Based in Krakow, Poland, and founded in 1989, MIG operates 410 retail stores and associated trading websites across nine countries in Central and Eastern Europe, selling a wide range of sports fashion footwear, apparel and accessories.
The deal was agreed on 11 March 2021, with completion of the acquisition subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the competition authorities in Poland.
JD and MIG anticipate completing this acquisition before the end of May 2021. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: