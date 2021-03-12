StockMarketWire.com - Investment firm Tavistock has announced a change to the date of its general meeting.
The Company announced yesterday that it anticipated holding the GM on 7 April 2021, but this has moved to 8 April 2021 because of the Easter bank holidays.
Shareholders will not be able to vote in person and are being urged by the company to vote through completion of a form of proxy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
