StockMarketWire.com - Therapeutics development firm ReNeuron has announced that Michael Hunt, executive director and chief financial officer, yesterday resigned from the company in order to pursue other projects.
Mr Hunt commented: "After twenty years at the company, and with the business now in a much stronger financial position, it is the right time for me to move on to new challenges.
“I am proud to have contributed to ReNeuron's progression to be one of the leading players in the gene and cell therapy sector, and I wish the Company and colleagues every future success."
He will remain with the company until the end of May to facilitate an orderly transition to his successor, for whom a search has been initiated.
Olav Hellebø, chief executive officer, said: "With tenures over the years as both CFO and CEO of the company, Michael has played a key role in the development of ReNeuron into the exciting business that it is today.
“On behalf of ReNeuron, I would like to thank Michael for his very significant contribution to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
