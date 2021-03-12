StockMarketWire.com - Critical components maker and services provider Avingtrans said it had completed the sale of Peter Brotherhood to Howden for £35.0 million.
The sale comes as the company decided against undertaken a multi-year programme of investment that was needed to boost the performance of Peter Brotherhood.
After adjusting for debt and working capital, the company would receive net proceeds of approximately £30.6 million from the sale.
The company said it would consider how to use the proceeds from the sale following completion of the deal.
At 8:01am: [LON:AVG] Avingtrans PLC share price was 0p at 281p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
