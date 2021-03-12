StockMarketWire.com - TransGlobe Energy has reported a net loss of $77.4 million (£55.5 million), a result of a 32% drop in petroleum and natural gas sales.
In its 2020 financial results, the company revealed a 16% fall in production driven by low oil prices and natural reserve declines.
The company stated that the global reaction to the spread of COVID-19 and the related economic fallout had created “significant volatility, uncertainty, and turmoil in the oil and gas industry.”
The company ended the year with positive working capital of $15.3 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $34.5 million;
In 2020, drilling was completed at one development oil well in Egypt as well as one horizontal cardium oil well in Canada.
At 8:15am: [LON:TGL] TransGlobe Energy Corporation share price was 0p at 35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
