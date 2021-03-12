StockMarketWire.com - Independent cruise port operator Global Ports reported wider annual losses as the pandemic brought cruise travel to a halt, with passenger volumes sliding by 76%.
For the 12 months ending 31 December 2020, the pre-tax operating loss widened to $75.4 million from $13.4 million as revenue slumped to $73.1 million from $117.9 million.
Looking ahead, the company said the near-term outlook for the cruise industry remains uncertain.
'With the vaccine roll outs providing some room for optimism a phased return to cruising is planned across the industry during 2021, the exact profile of this return remains difficult to predict, ' it added.
At 8:22am: [LON:GPH] Global Ports Holding Plc share price was 0p at 76.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
