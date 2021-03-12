StockMarketWire.com - Eric Hook, CEO and founder of industrial storage and rental company Northbridge is to retire, the company stated.
Hook will step down from the board on 31 March 2021, but will continue as both a strategic advisor as well a significant shareholder in the company.
Commenting, Hook said: "Since establishing Northbridge in 2005 and steering it through its IPO in March 2006, we have been through some good and turbulent times, including weathering the current pandemic well. As I come to retire, I believe we have established a solid and secure foundation for future growth, and we have a good team that can take the business forward."
Peter Harris, chairman, will become executive chairman, and Chris Caldwell, managing director of the Crestchic division, will be promoted to the board on the same date.
Stephen Yapp, non-executive director, who joined the board in July 2020, becomes senior independent director immediately, a newly created role to provide a counterbalance to the role of executive chairman.
Ash Mehta is also to step down from the board following the completion of the 2020 audit.
Peter Harris, chairman said: "As we emerge from the pandemic, we are in good shape to exploit the opportunities arising both from growing markets, such as data centres and renewable energy and from the expected general rebound in business activity around the world."
