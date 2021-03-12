StockMarketWire.com - Alba Mineral Resources said it had identified a new vein system at the Llechfraith mine area that was larger than the previous hole drilled at the project.
LL010, the final hole in Alba's phase 1 surface drilling programme, intersected the lode structure 122 metres below the existing Llechfraith mine workings, a 46% increase from previous hole LL009.
'This has implications for the entire Clogau St. David's Gold Mine, as it indicates that gold-bearing structures mined in and around the Mine could extend significantly to depths which historical mining never reached,' the company said.
'This will be further tested very soon, as we embark on Phase 2 of our surface drilling programme targeting the depth extensions of the 7-10 and Grandfathers Lodes, which were significant sites of past production on the Llechfraith Adit Level,' it added.
At 8:55am: [LON:ALBA] Alba Mineral Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.46p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
