StockMarketWire.com - Energy-focused investment company Kistos entered into a binding share purchase agreement, to acquire the Tulip Oil Netherlands B.V. for at least €20 million.
Kistos requested its shares to be temporarily suspended from trading on AIM.
The acquisition included a controlling 60% interest in the Q10-A offshore gas field together with interests in a suite of offshore exploration and production licences in the Dutch North Sea.
'To be producing gas, a vital transition fuel, from normally unmanned platforms powered by solar and wind is exactly what we set out to do,' the company said, referring to the next phase of its journey following the acquisition.
'In addition, we see potential for significantly increased production from discovered hydrocarbons within the licences being acquired by Kistos,' it added.
Under the terms of the deal, the company also issued warrants over €5 million of shares at a premium of 30% to the price of any equity placing to Tulip Oil, and agreed to payout provision of up to €163 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
