StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket J Sainsbury has appointed former Reckitt Benckiser CFO Adrian Hennah as non-executive director. Adrian will join both the audit and nomination committees on 1 April 2021 and will take over as chair of the audit committee following the AGM.
Hennah said: 'I am very pleased to be joining Sainsbury's and look forward to bringing my experience to the board. I am familiar with the business through previous roles and have always been impressed by the company's values and commitment to do the right thing for its customers. It is an exciting time to be involved in food retail and I am looking forward to getting started."
He has also served as CFO at both Smith & Nephew and Invensys. Prior to this he spent 18 years at GSK working in both finance and operations. Adrian began his career at PWC.
Adrian will replace David Keens, who is not seeking re-election to the board at the July 2021 AGM after six years of service.
