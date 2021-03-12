StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI technology company Sensyne has signed a £470,000 agreement with the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) to conduct the second stage of a pilot study of its MagnifEye technology for use with COVID-19 lateral flow diagnostic tests.
The MagnifEye system is a software application available as both a smartphone app and a web application, that uses a cloud-based deep learning algorithm to automate the reading and analysis of different diagnostic tests, including lateral flow tests.
The agreement with the DHSC follows an announcement made by Sensyne on 09 February 2021 that it had signed an exclusive licence and development agreement with Excalibur Healthcare Services Limited to apply MagnifEye for use with lateral flow rapid diagnostic tests.
Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD, CEO of Sensyne Health, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with the Department of Health & Social Care and Excalibur and are happy to be able to contribute to the UK's COVID-19 testing programme by providing our MagnifEye technology for use with lateral flow diagnostic tests and look forward to the results of this pilot study.’
At 9:39am: [LON:SENS] Sensyne Health Plc Ord 10p share price was 0p at 119p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: