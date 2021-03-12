StockMarketWire.com - Premier African Minerals has been granted an Exclusive Prospecting Order over an area that encompasses the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum claims in the Fort Rixon district of Zimbabwe.
The order is effective for three years from 12 March 2021 to 11 March 2024.
George Roach, chief executive of Premier commented: ‘I am deeply appreciative of the Zimbabwe Government for the granting of this substantial EPO and Premier will reciprocate with mobilization for the commencement of the definitive feasibility study on the Zulu deposit which has an estimated completion time of 14 months.’
Premier is expected to provide details in regard to further developments associated with Zulu and full details of the terms and conditions associated with the grant of the EPO in the near future.
At 9:58am:
[LON:BEM] Beowulf Mining PLC share price was 0p at 5.5p
[LON:BKY] Berkeley Energia Ltd share price was 0p at 23.5p
[LON:CEY] Centamin PLC share price was 0p at 116.05p
[LON:FRES] Fresnillo PLC share price was 0p at 1124p
[LON:GEMD] Gem Diamonds Ltd share price was 0p at 36.7p
[LON:HOC] Hochschild Mining PLC share price was 0p at 235.4p
[LON:KMR] Kenmare Resources PLC share price was 0p at 303p
[LON:PREM] Premier African Minerals share price was 0p at 0.04p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: