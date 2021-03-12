StockMarketWire.com - Betting group Flutter Entertainment announced it has consented to the migration of its shares to the Euroclear Bank SA/NV central securities depositary.
The company said Euronext Dublin has advised that the live date on which the migration will take effect is 15 March 2021.
It confirmed that, subject to final testing, this date will be formally appointed by Euronext Dublin as the live date for migration on the evening of Friday, 12 March 2021.
At 1:04pm: [LON:FLTR] Flutter Entertainment PLC share price was 0p at 13470p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
