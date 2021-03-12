StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Beowulf announced that Afry Finland Oy (AFRY) has been awarded a contract to conduct a scoping study on the Aitolampi Graphite Project in Finland.
Aitolampi, which is being developed by Beowulf's 100% owned Oy Fennoscandian Resources, contains an estimated 1,275,000 tonnes of graphite.
Beowulf said the purpose of the scoping study is to verify the robustness of the work completed by Fennoscandian, and to provide a roadmap for the next project development stage, most likely a pre-feasibility study.
Beowulf chief executive Kurt Budge said: 'It's great to be working with AFRY on the Aitolampi scoping study. We will benefit from the AFRY team's deep competence in environmental matters, permitting and sustainability. 'Fennoscandian is the only natural flake graphite developer in Finland and, following on from the announcement regarding the Memorandum of Understanding with Epsilon Advanced Materials, this is another workstream that pushes Fennoscandian forwards in 2021.'
