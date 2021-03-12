StockMarketWire.com - Business recovery and property services consultancy Begbies Traynor has raised £22 million through a 'significantly oversubscribed' fundraise.
It announced the completion of the fundraise, announced yesterday (11 March 2021), raised total gross proceeds of £22 million, at a price of 105.5p per ordinary share.
The fundraise shares being issued represent 16.3% of the existing issued ordinary share capital of the company immediately prior to the fundraise, and 13.8% of the enlarged issued ordinary share capital of the company immediately post the fundraise and acquisition.
Executive chairman Ric Traynor said: 'We are delighted that both existing and many new investors participated in the fundraise, which was significantly oversubscribed.
'Our recent acquisitions and organic investments position us well to deliver material growth in our 2021-22 financial year.'
