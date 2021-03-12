StockMarketWire.com - Proton therapy systems developer Advanced Oncotherapy has reported that a new study has demonstrated the 'potential superiority' of LIGHT in 'biologically enhanced particle therapy' to treat resistant cancers.
It said its findings build on research at the Mayo Clinic which demonstrated the benefits of combining proton therapy with targeted small molecule damage repair inhibitors.
Mayo Clinic named this new process for 'biologically enhanced particle therapy', LEAP.
Advanced Oncotherapy chief clinical officer Jonathan Farr said: 'Following the ground-breaking results published by the Mayo Clinic, LEAP represents another paradigm shift in cancer treatment.
'This highlights the role of proton therapy in combination with specific DNA repair inhibitors as a technology-enabler for personalised treatment based on the patient's tumour biology.'
Farr added: 'Our LIGHT system, due to its smaller beam size compared to legacy systems and its ability to deposit a greater level of radiation damage in a micro-target volume, is ideally suited to accelerate this trend and to further contribute to the development of personalised medicines. This is exciting news for patients with resistant cancers.'
