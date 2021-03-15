CA
16/03/2021 12:30 international transactions in securities
17/03/2021 12:30 CPI
18/03/2021 12:30 new housing price index
19/03/2021 12:30 retail trade
CH
18/03/2021 07:00 trade balance
18/03/2021 07:30 import price index
18/03/2021 07:30 PPI
DE
16/03/2021 10:00 ZEW Indicator
19/03/2021 07:00 PPI
ES
17/03/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
17/03/2021 10:00 construction output
17/03/2021 10:00 CPI
18/03/2021 10:00 labour cost index
18/03/2021 10:00 foreign trade
FR
16/03/2021 07:45 CPI
17/03/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IT
16/03/2021 09:00 CPI
18/03/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
JP
16/03/2021 04:30 revised industrial production
16/03/2021 23:50 trade statistics
17/03/2021 04:30 retail sales
18/03/2021 23:30 CPI
UK
18/03/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
18/03/2021 12:00 MPC meeting minutes
19/03/2021 00:01 GfK's UK consumer confidence survey
19/03/2021 07:00 public sector finances
US
16/03/2021 12:30 import & export price indexes
16/03/2021 12:30 retail sales
16/03/2021 12:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
16/03/2021 13:15 industrial production
16/03/2021 14:00 NAHB housing market index
16/03/2021 14:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
16/03/2021 20:30 API Weekly statistical bulletin
17/03/2021 11:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
17/03/2021 12:30 housing starts and building permits
17/03/2021 14:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
17/03/2021 18:00 Federal Reserve economic projections
17/03/2021 18:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
18/03/2021 12:30 jobless claims
18/03/2021 14:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
