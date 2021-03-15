CA
15/03/2021 12:15 housing starts
15/03/2021 12:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
CN
15/03/2021 03:00 house price index
15/03/2021 03:30 industrial output
15/03/2021 03:30 retail sales
FR
15/03/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts G20 GDP growth
IE
15/03/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
JP
15/03/2021 04:30 tertiary industry index
UK
15/03/2021 00:01 Rightmove house price index
15/03/2021 09:30 consumer prices inflation basket of goods and services 2020
US
15/03/2021 12:30 Empire State manufacturing survey
