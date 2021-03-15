Flutter Entertainment mulls IPO of US business FanDuel
StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Flutter said it was yet to make a decision on various options related to FanDuel, amid recent press speculation it was considering an initial public offering of the US-based business. 'Flutter regularly evaluates its organisational and capital structure to assess how best to position itself to deliver upon the group's strategy,' the company said. 'Options including the listing in the US of a small shareholding in FanDuel are being considered but no decision has been made at this time,' it added. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com