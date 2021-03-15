StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Flutter said it was yet to make a decision on various options in relation to FanDuel amid recent press speculation that it was considering a potential initial public offering for the US-based business.
'Flutter regularly evaluates its organisational and capital structure to assess how best to position itself to deliver upon the group's strategy,' the company said.
'Options including the listing in the US of a small shareholding in FanDuel are being considered but no decision has been made at this time,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
