StockMarketWire.com - Fast-moving consumer products manufacturer Supreme said it had completed a roll-out of its 88Vape vaping products across McColl's 1,180 convenience store estate in the UK.
'This roll-out represents the largest estate within Supreme's customer base, with full floor standing units supplied to showcase 88Vape's products,' the company said.
'The contract, which underpins current expectations, was secured with McColl's earlier in the year following a successful trial period for the products in specific stores.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: