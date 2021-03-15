StockMarketWire.com - Bus and train group Stagecoach said it was disappointed that authorities in Manchester were recommending plans for a bus franchising scheme in the greater Manchester region.
The proposed scheme, if approved, would be introduced in three phases in January 2023, January 2024 and January 2025.
Stagecoach said the majority of its Manchester operations were in the final-phase area.
'We are disappointed at Greater Manchester Combined Authority's recommendation,' chief executive Martin Griffiths said.
'We believe the combined authority conducted an unlawful process and a flawed consultation on proposals which do not properly reflect the fundamental and material changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.'
'This is simply not the right time to be considering spending huge sums of money on a bus franchising scheme which does not meet the tests laid down in law.'
'While we await the decision of the court, we would urge the Combined Authority to rethink its approach and pause its plans.'
Separately, Stagecoach sad it welcomed the publication by the UK government of a new bus strategy for England.
'Stagecoach welcomes the government's commitment today to maximise the potential of buses to help achieve the country's objectives, particularly as it looks to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic,' the company said.
It added that there was a 'major opportunity to reverse a cycle of declining bus use and maximise the potential of buses to help the country build back better'.
Stagecoach said it also was pleased to see the government's acknowledgement that clear targets needed to be set for local authorities and bus operators to improve services and drive passenger growth.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
