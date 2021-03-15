StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration company Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas said it had together with its join venture partners struck an agreement with the Government of Guyana to renew the Orinduik petroleum prospecting license, offshore Guyana.
Under the first renewal period, the JV partners would maintain control of the licence through to 13 January 2023 and until the second renewal period.
The department of energy had signed off the on the agreement and provided final approval for the transfer of the E&P Guyana B.V. 25% working interest in the Orinduik Petroleum agreement to a new company TOQAP Guyana B.V. jointly owned by E&P Guyana B.V and Qatar Petroleum.
The JV partners of the project included Eco Atlantic, with a 15% working interest, Tullow Guyana B.V., the operator with a 60% working interest and TOQAP, with a 25% working interest.
