StockMarketWire.com - Disease test-kit supplier Omega Diagnostics welcomed a government estimate of £374 million for the value of a contract for supplying Covid-19 tests.
Omega noted that the number represented a maximum potential value of the contract.
Care, it said, should be taken not to use the number as an estimate or forecast of the actual likely value of purchase orders to be received by the company.
'Although the disclosed contract value for our agreement with the UK government is only an estimate of what the total value could be worth, it is very encouraging, and is an indication of the substantial impact on Omega's future performance that such a level of utilisation of our lateral flow test production capacity might have,' chief executive Colin King said.
'We look forward to receiving notification of which test will be produced under this arrangement and we will update shareholders as these tests move towards production and purchase orders are received.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
