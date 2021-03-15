StockMarketWire.com - Esports services provider Gfinity struck a new partnership with Magic Lamp Technologies, a creator of interactive video game maps.
Under the partnership, Gfinity digital media will embed MapGenie's interactive video game maps into relevant articles across its network, allowing users to track their gameplay progress and access wider information and features.
'The partnership will drive the advertiser appeal of GDM's websites by increasing dwell time and return user rate. In turn, MapGenie will benefit from an increase in user traffic to its sites and growth across its subscription base,' the company said.
At 8:23am: [LON:GFIN] Gfinity Plc share price was 0p at 3.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: