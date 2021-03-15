StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Union Jack Oil said it had bought a royalty interest from Cambridge Petroleum Royalties over production from the Claymore, Piper and Scapa oilfields in the Central North Sea for $130,000 (£93,730).
The 2.5% cash generating royalty interest was part of a royalty unit over 20% of the assets' revenues from oil and gas production.
At 8:47am: [LON:UJO] Union Jack Oil Plc share price was 0p at 0.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
