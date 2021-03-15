StockMarketWire.com - Online women's fashion retailer In The Style made a positive market debut in London after completing an initial public offering that had valued it at around £105 million.
New shares in the company were offered at 200p each. In early trading on Monday, they had jumped to 227.5p.
Founded by in 2013 by Adam Frisby, In The Style claims to be a pure-play e-commerce fashion brand 'with a loyal, growing customer base of women predominantly aged between 16 and 35'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: