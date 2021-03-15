StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies said it had won a tender for three new copper and silver exploration projects totalling 252 km2 in the western Anti-Atlas of the Kingdom of Morocco.
The three projects - Izougza, Azraz, Tata - were awarded to the company's 100% owned subsidiary, Aterian Resources Limited, following a competitive tender process.
The Izougza project, located approximately 20 km southeast of the Zgounder silver mine, is operated by TSX-listed Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
'With the grant of these projects we have approximately doubled our land holding to 511 km2 and increased our portfolio to seven base and precious metals projects in Morocco,' it added.
At 8:59am: [LON:ALS] Altus Strategies Plc share price was 0p at 61.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
