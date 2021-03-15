StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostic commercialisation company Diaceutics reinstated annual guidance on recovery in US pharmaceutical sales after swinging to an annual loss in 2020.
For the year-ended 31 December 2020, the pre-tax loss was £0.7 million compared with a profit of £0.5 million year-on-year as revenue fell 6% to £12.7 million.
Looking ahead, the company reinstated guidance as activity had returned close to pre-pandemic levels by year-end.
'Recent Market data indicates that US Pharma commercial activity had returned to 95% of pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of December 2020,' the company siad.
'On balance, given the positive and cautious approach to H1 2021, the board have approved the re-instatement of guidance for 2021,' the company said.
