StockMarketWire.com - Video game services provider Keywords Studios said Andrew Day chief executive is set to a take temporary leave of absence for health reasons.
During the interim period, Jon Hauck, chief financial officer and Sonia Sedler, chief operating officer, had been appointed as joint interim CEOs and would assume Andrew's duties, alongside their existing roles.
Day was expected to return to his position following a period of recovery, the company said.
The company expects to release its results for the year ended 31 December 2020 as scheduled, on 24 March 2021.
At 9:11am: [LON:KWS] Keywords Studios PLC share price was 0p at 2080p
