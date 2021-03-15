StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services firm Ince said it had launched a new digital client onboarding solution delivered in collaboration with technology providers eLegal, Yoti and Arachnys.
The integrated software solution combined know-your-client technology with legal advice and escalation in a single platform, for client onboarding to meet anti-money laundering regulations.
'The launch of the new digital KYC (know-your-customer) solution comes at a time when the real estate sector is facing significant regulatory pressure to strengthen its approach to money laundering,' the company said.
At 9:21am: [LON:INCE] share price was 0p at 24.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
