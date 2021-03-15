StockMarketWire.com - Tech-focused Pires Investments said it had invested in security solution platform company Polience.
The company had contributed £0.25 million directly as part of a £1 million fundraising round.
Sure Valley Ventures, in which Pires had an effective overall interest of about 20%, had invested the remaining £0.75 million from the round.
Polience provided data intelligence to combat crime, terrorism and protect vulnerable people.
At 9:26am: [LON:PIRI] Pires Investments Plc share price was 0p at 3.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
