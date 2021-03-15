StockMarketWire.com - Tech-focused Pires Investments said it had invested in security solution platform company Polience.

The company had contributed £0.25 million directly as part of a £1 million fundraising round.

Sure Valley Ventures, in which Pires had an effective overall interest of about 20%, had invested the remaining £0.75 million from the round.

Polience provided data intelligence to combat crime, terrorism and protect vulnerable people.


