StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelet products maker Applied Graphene Materials said it would be presenting its technology that enables easy graphene dispersion in water-based epoxy coatings at the Corrosion 21 Conference & Expo on 28th April 2021.
'The technology represents a major milestone in the development of performance-enhancing graphene technologies for more sustainable coatings manufacturers,' the company said.
The technology not only enables easy dispersion of graphene in water-based epoxy coatings, but delivers improved corrosion protection, representing an 'important development in raising waterborne coating anti-corrosion performance in industry applications,' the company said.
At 9:41am: [LON:AGM] Applied Graphene Materials share price was 0p at 33.5p
