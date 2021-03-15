StockMarketWire.com - Uranium investor Yellow Cake said it had elected to exercise a $100 million uranium purchase option for 2021 with NAC Kazatomprom.
The company had agreed to purchase the uranium oxide at $28.95 per pound.
In addition, it had agreed to purchase a further 440,000 pounds at $27.34 per pound, for $12 million.
Yellow Cake had the option to purchase up to $100 million of uranium oxide per year from Kazatomprom at an undisturbed spot price, through to 2027.
At 9:48am: [LON:YCA] Yellow Cake Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was 0p at 196p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
